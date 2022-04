Melody Ann Plunkett-Hansen-Elis, 62, Dickinson, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at St. Luke's Home, Dickinson after a long battle with liver disease. Melody's Mass of Christian Burial was held 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dickinson with Fr. Keith Streifel as celebrant. Interment took place at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Dickinson. A rosary and vigil was held 3 p.m. Sunday with Deacon Ross Reiter presiding.

