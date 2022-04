Melvin Atkinson, 86, of Hazen, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021, at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen with family by his side. Visitation will be held 9 a.m. CDT Tuesday, July 6 with a memorial service to follow at 10 a.m. at the Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah followed by his burial at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan at 2 p.m. CDT.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.