Melvin Fischer

Melvin Fischer, 71, Bismarck passed away Jan. 14, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born in the Bismarck Hospital on Sept. 11, 1949 to Emil and Emma (Bauer) Fischer.

He graduated from Mercer High School in 1967 and NDSU in 1971. On April 22, 1972 he married Karen Sorenson in McClusky and they moved to Bismarck where Mel worked for the Department of Agriculture and was a part time beekeeper. He began employment with the City of Bismarck in 1980 and retired in 2011.

He loved to travel, camp and enjoyed boating. He never missed a football game when the NDSU Bison or Philadelphia Eagles played.

He enjoyed coaching soccer for 24 years and was one of the Founding Fathers of the Bismarck Soccer League and served on the Executive Committee for the Cottonwood complex, member of the BSC Bowl Campaign and was a registered soccer official. One of the highlights of coaching BHS soccer was the National Coach of the Year Award in 2009.

He managed the MDU Resources Community Bowl for six years and oversaw the Community Bowl renovation in 2014.

During retirement Mel became an avid golfer in North Dakota and Arizona and he enjoyed his Denny's coffee buddies. His family was his life's greatest gift. He centered his world around them and their involvement in his life.

He is survived by his wife Karen; sons and daughters-in-law, Chad (Melinda), Jeffrey (Jennifer) and Justin (Jenna). He is also missed by his grandchildren, Anela, Bryce, Boston, Morgan, Finn and Raegan; sisters, Donna McClintock, Doris Wall, sister and brother-in-law Darlene and Kenny Lasher, sister-in-law Rosie Fischer and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Freddie Fischer and brothers-in-law, Wade Wall, Sr. and Mac McClintock.

A celebration of life will be held 5 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the MDU Community Bowl, 1701 Canary Ave., Bismarck and is open to the public. All friends and family are welcome to attend the event.

To share memories of Mel and sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.

A family service will be held. The service can be viewed 1 p.m. June 24 via the House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Bismarck Facebook page or www.houseofprayerbismarck.com.