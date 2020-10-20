Melvin Keplin

Melvin R. Keplin, age 70, of Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Melvin was born June 1, 1950 in Belcourt to Louis and Katherine (Delorme) Keplin. He attended school in Belcourt during his younger years and later moved to Bismarck, obtained his G.E.D. and returned for some college at United Tribes. He married Bernie Jeanotte and together they had three children, Kevin, Kimberly and Kyle.

Later, he met his wife Susan Golus and together they had Laramie. After working and retiring in Belcourt, Melvin, Susan and Laramie moved to Bismarck in 2011. Melvin could not stand sitting home and went to work for Bismarck Parks and Rec where he would cut grass at a local golf course.

When he was not working, he enjoyed being on a golf course and playing pool. He loved to watch basketball, horse racing and the Indianapolis Colts. He enjoyed family time, especially with his granddaughter (Briar). Melvin's presence and humor will be missed by many.

Melvin is survived by his wife Susan Keplin; children, Laramie, Kevin (Kelly), Kyle (Cindy) and Kimberly Keplin; siblings, Cliff (Janice), Don (Twiggy) and Steve Sr. (Paula) Keplin. He was blessed with 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Katherine Keplin and brothers Larry and Dallas Keplin.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to share memories of Melvin.