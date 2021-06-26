Melvin and Delaine Maxon

The memorial service for Melvin and Delaine Maxon will be held 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday, July 3, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lemmon.

A public visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. with a rosary service at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, July 2, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lemmon.

The family requests that masks be worn in the church during the service.

The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website by going to Mel and Dee's obituary and clicking on "view livesteam service here."

Delaine "Dee" May Maxon and Melvin "Mel" Joseph Maxon, high school sweethearts, were married on July 6, 1953 in McLaughlin, South Dakota and were married 67 years before COVID complications took their lives in December 2020. Mel, age 86, died on Dec. 11 at Monument hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota. Dee, age 85, died Dec. 13 at West River Regional Health Center in Hettinger.

They are survived by their four daughters Julie (Galen) Balster; Alexandria, Va.; Holly (Joseph) Langenfeld, Falls Church, Va.; Kristy (Darren) Messner, Belle Fourche, S.D.; and Michele (Thomas) Webb, Friendswood, Texas; two sons, Brett (Aslam) Maxon, Maple Grove, Minn.; Jeffrey (Jacki) Maxon, Burnsville, Minn.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Dee's two brothers, Les and Kenny; Mel's two sisters, Marilyn and Kate, and a brother, George.

They were preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Nelson; Dee's parents, Selma and Jacob Dietrich, three sisters (Aurelia, Lucy and Lorraine), and four brothers (Elmer, Martin, Marvin, Jay and Elwood); Mel's parents, Mary and Laurence Maxon, two sisters (Arlene and Lois), and six brothers (Bud, Dick, Lyle, Frank, Charles, and Kenny).

The family of Mel and Dee Maxon are saddened to have lost the north stars of their existence. Their caring love and guidance was given far beyond their family. In keeping with their generous spirit, a Maxon fund will be established to benefit the LHS community; donations can be made to the Lemmon School District with a note in the memo indicating Maxon Fund. Gifts and cards in their memory may be sent to: Michele Webb, 1909 LaSalle St., Friendswood, TX 77546

