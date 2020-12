Meryle DeVolder

Meryle DeVolder, 100, passed away in a Bismarck nursing home from complications of COVID-19 on Nov. 27, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Jamie (Michael) McKenna of Bismarck; grandsons Shawn (Jerrica) McKenna and great-grandson Nolan of Bismarck and Casey (Heidi) McKenna and great-grandsons Mason and Brayden of West Point, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul DeVolder in 2012.

Due to the virus, services will be held at a later date.