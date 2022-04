Michael Max Guenthner, 49, rural Underwood, died Dec. 5, 2020 at his residence. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The service will be live streamed on the St. John's Lutheran Church of Underwood Facebook page.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Mike with his family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood)