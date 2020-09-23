Michael Howes

Michael Edward Howes, 52, Bismarck, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home in Mandan with Rev. Christina Martin presiding.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home in Mandan.

Due to COVID-19 precautions the family requests anyone attending visitation or the funeral service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

