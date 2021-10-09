Menu
Michael Steckler
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
2067 1St St W
Dickinson, ND

Funeral Mass for Michael Steckler, 95, of Glen Ullin, will be 10 a.m. CT Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin with Father Gary Benz celebrating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Visitation for Mike will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday at the church with a prayer service being held at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Mike passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.

For full obituary visit stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home, Glen Ullin


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
ND
Oct
12
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
ND
Oct
13
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
ND
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.