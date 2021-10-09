Funeral Mass for Michael Steckler, 95, of Glen Ullin, will be 10 a.m. CT Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin with Father Gary Benz celebrating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Visitation for Mike will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday at the church with a prayer service being held at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Mike passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.

For full obituary visit stevensonfuneralhome.com.

