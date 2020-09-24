Micheal Schlichting Micheal Schlichting, 60, Dickinson, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Dickinson. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Peace Lutheran Church in Garrison. Burial will be held at the Garrison City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson Funeral Home in Garrison. Micheal was born March 18, 1960 in Garrison to James and Ruby (Bauer) Schlichting. He was raised and educated in Garrison, graduating from Garrison High School in 1978. Following high school he attended Williston State College graduating in 1980 with a degree as a diesel mechanic. Shortly after college Micheal married Barb Nodland and together they had two daughters, Lacy and Becky. Micheal's lifelong work was in construction, his career spanning 37 years. His career started with Candee Construction, which later became American Contracting, brought him to California where he met the love of his life, Belinda Moore. They were married June 3, 2000. They lived in California until 2012 when Martin Construction finally brought them back to North Dakota to be closer to the girls, grandchildren, and family. Micheal worked extremely hard and was very proud of his work and accomplishments. When not at work, he could be found at the counter doing paperwork. Mike had a great love for his wife, his girls, grandchildren, and was a dedicated Minnesota Vikings fan. Mike is survived by his wife, Belinda, Dickinson; daughters, Lacy (Casey) Holen, Hazen, Becky Skalsky, (Ben Mathern), Mandan; grandchildren, Grady, Bennett, and Stella Holen, Adisyn, Brody and Croix Skalsky, Berkley and Jersey Mathern, Lacy and Becky's sister, Kaity (Nathan) Blankenship and their children, Kale and Brenna Blankenship; parents, Jim and Ruby Schlichting; siblings, Laurie (Delmar) Fliginger, Paul (Lenore) Schlichting, David (Lisa) Schlichting, all of Garrison, and Janet (Bruce) Bergquist, Wilton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Micheal was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and father and mother-in-law, Shirley and John Mello. To sign the online register go to www.garrisonthompson.com .