Michele Louise Walcker
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND
Michele Louise Walcker

BISMARCK - After a long and courageous battle, Michele Louise Walcker, 69, Bismarck, ND passed on Thursday, March 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at home.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND.

A celebration of life will follow at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Mandan, ND.

Michele was born on October 2, 1952 in Fargo, ND. She was the first born child to Doreen and Alvin Michaels.

Michele married the love of life Eugene Walcker on January 23, 1997. They were married in Mandan, ND and made their home in Bismarck, ND. Michele worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and finished her career with Qwest after 30 years and retired in 2005.

Michele and Eugene traveled on cruises to the Panama Canal and Alaska. She loved to sew and spend time with her beloved children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband Eugene; her two sons, Michael (Jennifer) Krueger and Jason (Sue) Krueger; her two stepchildren, Laura (Mike) Walcker-Schulz and Craig (Laurie) Walcker; eight grandchildren: Bradley, Kevin, Sarah, Rachel, Chris, Andrew, Blake and Logan; her sisters, Beverly Pardee and Shari (Terry) Krchnavy; her brother, Alan (Sue) Michaels; and had many nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to American Cancer Society or Hospice of Bismarck in memory of Michele.

Michele was deeply loved by all and will greatly missed by family and friends.

Please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Eagles Club
Mandan, ND
Apr
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
