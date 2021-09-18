Michelle Skaley

Michelle Skaley, 50, Bismarck, passed away Sept. 16, 2021 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave. C, Bismarck with Rev. Sylvia Bull officiating. Masks will be required at the funeral. A service livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Michelle will be laid to rest next to her paternal grandparents at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Michelle was born on June 6, 1971, to Jack and Gail (Colling) Skaley at the Minot Air Force Base Hospital. The family returned to Bismarck that following August. In 1974, Michelle became a big sister to Kristi. She attended Highland Acres Grade School, Hughes Middle School, and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1989. She attended Bismarck State College for Graphic Arts, NDSCS, Wahpeton for Architectural Drafting and Devils Lake Regional College where she received her associate degree to become a paralegal. She worked for the Burleigh County States Attorney and had a 20-year career with the Department of Human Services in Child Support Enforcement.

On Nov. 28, 1995, she became a mother to Jordan. In addition to raising Jordan, she was a foster parent for a time and became active with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. On April 19, 2008, Michelle met Mark Staudinger, the love of her life. They connected instantly.

Michelle loved many things in life, being a mother to Jordan, watching and learning about drag racing with Mark, and camping with their race family. Doing mosaics to decorating and painting, was a way for her to continue exploring and expressing her creative side. She enjoyed traveling to Montana to visit family and friends! Juno, her dog, was always by her side. Michelle easily connected with people because of her warm and welcoming spirit. She cared deeply for her family and friends and had the unique ability to make those around her feel special.

She is survived by her fiancé, Mark Staudinger, Bismarck; son, Jordan Skaley, Savage, Mont.; her parents, Gail and Jack Skaley, Bismarck; sister, Kristi Havlik, Missoula, Mont.; niece and nephew, Gwyneth and Jack Havlik; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Michelle is also survived by Mark's family: Matt (Tammy) Staudinger, Donna Staudinger, Linda Schmidt, Cindy Bullinger, Terri Hazel; and many nieces and nephews.

Michelle was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ed and Irene Skaley and Maurice and Barbara Colling; and Mark's parents, Gene and Toni Staudinger.

Memorials are preferred to the Bismarck Cancer Center, 500 N Eighth St., Bismarck, ND 58501, or Big Brothers Big Sisters, 600 S Second St #8, Bismarck, ND 58504.

