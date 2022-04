Mike Rambur Sr.

Mike Rambur Sr., 90, Bismarck, died Dec. 14, 2020, in a Bismarck care center. Private memorial services will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. For those not attending, the service will be streamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of plants and flowers memorials are preferred to the family. Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismackfuneralhome.com.