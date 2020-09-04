Mildred Leischner

Mildred Louisa Leischner, 86, Bismarck, formerly of New Leipzig, died Sept. 3, 2020, at Edgewood on Dominion.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. CST Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Bismarck Funeral Home, with Rev. Dale Nabben officiating. Burial will be held in the Ebenezer United Church of Christ Cemetery, with Rev. Barbara E. Koenig officiating, north of Elgin, at 3 p.m. CST (2 p.m. MST). A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. CST, at Bismarck Funeral Home, one hour prior to services.

Mildred was born June 14, 1934, on a farm NE of Mott, to Adolf and Bertha Will. She attended school in Mott and New Leipzig. Mildred married Norman Melvin Leischner Sept. 24, 1959. Together they resided in New Leipzig for most of their married years, where she worked as a nurse aide in the Elgin Hospital, for a few short years, and then, as a cook in the New Leipzig School. She was also very active in her church, Ebenezer United Church of Christ, teaching Sunday school and bible school, for numerous years.

Mildred took great pride in her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a caring sense about her and always wanted to be sure to find her way into people's hearts through food. She loved to cook and bake, specializing in stuffed peppers and sour cream cookies that were sure to make a memory. Mildred also enjoyed sewing and embroidering, and she sure did love to read. She made certain that she read every piece of mail that came her way, and we mean "every." Mildred also enjoyed music. Her favorites were on cassettes, and yes, she still did have a working cassette player.

Mildred is survived by two sons, Marlon (Janis) Leischner, St. Michael, Minn.; and Mark (Susan) Leischner, Bismarck; three grandchildren, Brittany Leischner, Bismarck; Michael (Amanda Papke) Leischner, Bismarck; and Landon (Teresa) Leischner, St. Michael, Minn.; three great-grandchildren, Lane Leischner, Kyler Leischner, and Kade Leischner, all of St. Michael, Minn.; one sister, Donna (Mark) Worcester, Elgin; two brothers, Melvin (Ruth) Will, Bismarck; and Alvin Will, Elgin; sister-in-law, Esther Will, Bismarck; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman; son, Meldon; sister, Lorraine; and brother, Ervin.

