Dec. 8, 1937 - June 27, 2021

FARGO - Milfred Smith, 83, Hillsboro, died Sunday, June 27, in Bethany Retirement Living.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Salem Cemetery near Nielsville, Minnesota.

Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.