Milly McKenzie

Surrounded by the love of her family, Mildred T. McKenzie died peacefully at Knife River Care Center on Sunday Sept. 12, 2021. Milly will be laid to rest with her husband at 1 p.m. CDT Friday, Oct. 15, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A visitation service will be held Friday, Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, Beulah and a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 also at the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, H.R. "Mac" McKenzie in 1973, parents Melvin and Helma Grina, parent-in-laws Alex and Bernice McKenzie, sister Dodie Sandbeck, brother-in-law Peter Sandbeck, and sister-in-law Beryl Grina.

Mildred is survived by her three children, Vickie and Rod Helm of Park Rapids, Minnesota, Mary Jo and Kent Larson of Beulah, North Dakota, and Scott and Patti McKenzie of Missoula, Montana. Eight grandchildren, Sarah (Matt) Kaufenberg, Luke (Louise) Helm, Rachel (Scott) Wallace, Anne (Aaron) Rosenow, Katie (Wade) Kummer, Peter (Ellen) McKenzie, Angela (Ian) McKenzie-Tucker, and Samuel McKenzie. Fifteen great-grandchildren. Her brother Marven Grina, Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Three nephews and one niece. And her special caregiver friend, Yvonne Yates of Hazen.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen