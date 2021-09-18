Menu
Milly McKenzie
Surrounded by the love of her family, Mildred T. McKenzie died peacefully at Knife River Care Center on Sunday Sept. 12, 2021. Milly will be laid to rest with her husband at 1 p.m. CDT Friday, Oct. 15, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A visitation service will be held Friday, Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, Beulah and a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 also at the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, H.R. "Mac" McKenzie in 1973, parents Melvin and Helma Grina, parent-in-laws Alex and Bernice McKenzie, sister Dodie Sandbeck, brother-in-law Peter Sandbeck, and sister-in-law Beryl Grina.

Mildred is survived by her three children, Vickie and Rod Helm of Park Rapids, Minnesota, Mary Jo and Kent Larson of Beulah, North Dakota, and Scott and Patti McKenzie of Missoula, Montana. Eight grandchildren, Sarah (Matt) Kaufenberg, Luke (Louise) Helm, Rachel (Scott) Wallace, Anne (Aaron) Rosenow, Katie (Wade) Kummer, Peter (Ellen) McKenzie, Angela (Ian) McKenzie-Tucker, and Samuel McKenzie. Fifteen great-grandchildren. Her brother Marven Grina, Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Three nephews and one niece. And her special caregiver friend, Yvonne Yates of Hazen.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Concordia Lutheran Church
Beulah, ND
Oct
15
Burial
1:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
Oct
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Concordia Lutheran Church
Beulah, ND
3 Entries
I was so sorry to hear of Milly's passing. She was such a special lady and we always looked forward to her visits to Park Rapids. I will always remember her kind manner and loving spirit. My sincere sympathy to the entire McKenzie family. Sending love and prayers.
Paula Osmundson
September 23, 2021
What a grand lady she was. I have the utmost respect for her and loved her spirit and smiles. Peace to all who will miss her.
Arlene and Dean Helling
Friend
September 19, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. Milly was a very special lady and a wonderful friend to the Mount family.
Jan Mount Jundt
September 19, 2021
