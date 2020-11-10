Minnie Wick

Minnie Wick, 98, Jamestown, died Nov. 7, 2020 at Ave Maria Village, Jamestown. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Robinson. Visitation will begin 10 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be held at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, rural Robinson.

Minnie was born June 16, 1922 to Fred and Mary "Molly" (White) Neustel in Robinson. She married Lester Wick on Dec. 31, 1941 at Steele. They lived and farmed south of Robinson until 1956 when they moved to Robinson where Lester served as rural letter carrier. They moved to Jamestown in January 2010, where Minnie resided at the Heritage Center and Lester at the Ave Maria Village. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to 'Happy Hour' on Fridays, and she especially enjoyed playing pinochle with friends at the Heritage Center. She moved to the Ave Maria Village in March 2020. Minnie was an excellent quilter and also did ceramics. Many family members have quilts or ceramic pieces that she made. These pieces will forever hold fond memories of her.

Minnie is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Keith (Diana), Columbus, Neb., and Mark (Launa), Lisbon; seven grandchildren, Craig, Kevin, Scot, Rebecca, Rachel, Jamie and Amanda; 19 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Luella Wick and Lillian Gunsch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; two sisters, Mary Wick and Jesse Giese; and brother, Howard "Mike" Neustel.

The family extends their gratitude to the Heritage Center and the Ave Maria Village for their loving care and to Candyce Wick for conducting the service.

