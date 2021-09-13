Mitch Miller

Mitch Bradan Miller, age 27, of Hettinger, died unexpectantly and suddenly in his farmhouse in rural Haynes, on Sept. 9, 2021.

Mitch was born on Oct. 4, 1993 in Hettinger, at West River Regional Medical Center. He tried to go to Wee-Care Daycare but was insistent on farming and riding the bus with his dad, even though he lived three blocks from the Hettinger Public School.

In 2012, Mitch graduated from Hettinger Public School, after attending K through 12 grades, and graduated with farming degree honors. Mitch participated in football, wrestling, basketball and baseball but this took up too much time, away from his true love . . . . . . . . . . farming and ranching. In fact, when most wrestlers stated their goals, like I want to be a state champ, Mitch would always state, I want to be the biggest farmer in Adams County. Mitch was a great pitcher when playing baseball, and claimed he always pitched the best in his cowboy boots. Raise your hand if you are a Chiefs fan . . . . . . You would be on Mitch's team, as he has been an avid Chiefs fan since the days of Priest Holms.

After high school, Mitch bought his first herd of cattle and started farming his own acres too. As the years went on, Mitch developed relationships with landowners. His drive and ambition allowed Mitch to grow and become more successful with each passing year. If you saw a field planted, then sprayed by Mitch Miller, you knew there were little to no weeds within any of his crops.

Mitch's attitude was work hard and play hard. He enjoyed hunting deer with his friends and brothers, and always enjoyed the pheasant hunts when the whole gang like his Grandpa Alan, Grandpa Billy, Uncle Bruce, Uncle Jack and any other friends who came down to "bag a bird." Great memories were made in Grandma Mary Beth's kitchen over a smorgasbord which included bacon, sloppy joes, chicken wings, burgers, potato salad, caramel rolls . . . . . . never a vegetable.

Mitch became an uncle in 2015, first Grayson and then Levi. Mitch was known as a funcle . . . . . . wrestle the kids, toss them around and walk out the door all before bedtime, wishing grandpa and grandma "good luck."

Mitch was known for his beautiful smile, a person to count on, upbeat and positive attitude, a loyal friend but never liked liars. It's believed Mitch's blood was John Deere Green.

Mitch is survived by his parents Terry and Staci Miller, Hettinger; brothers Grant (Kelsey) Miller, Bismarck, ND and their sons Grayson and Levi (nephews); Cole Miller, Hettinger; grandparents Alan and Cynthia Willyard, Carrington, ND and Billy Powell, Mott, ND; uncle Henry (Carol) Miller, Hettinger, ND; aunt Maureen (Rick) Clifton, Cheyenne, WY; aunt Melanie Miller (Mark Frieze), Dickinson, ND; aunt Pam (Jack) Kutz, Sykeston, ND; uncle Bruce (Michelle) Willyard, Carrington, ND; and numerous first and second cousins.

Mitch is preceded in death by his grandfather Maurice Miller; grandmother Mary Beth Powell; aunt Karen Harp; and uncle Jay Willyard.

Pallbearers include: Grant Miller, Cole Miller, Dustin Clark, Cory Christman, Ben Laufer and Tate Resner. Honorary pallbearers are Mitch's nephews Grayson and Levi Miller, and his classmates from 2012 and his mentors involved in farming and ranching.

The hardest goodbyes are for those whose stories weren't finished . . . . . . . . . condolences to Mitch's family can be sent through the website at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com

Cards may be sent to Terry and Staci Miller, PO Box 46, Hettinger, ND 58639.

The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Hettinger. Pastor Duane Coates will officiate with burial in the Hettinger Cemetery.

The Service will be livestreamed on the website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com and going to Mitch's obituary and clicking on "View Funeral Service Here."

Visitation will be held on Monday from 1:00 to the time of the gathering for friends and family at 6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Hettinger.