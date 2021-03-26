Monica Comeau

Monica Comeau passed away March 24, 2021 at her home, with her children at her side. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck, with Fr. John Paul Gardner officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, (4211 Old Red Trail) Mandan, with a vigil/rosary at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Mandan Union Cemetery.

She was born Monica Gail Schanandore on July 18, 1939 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming, to Ed and Regina (Whitman) Schanandore. Monica resided most of her life in the Bismarck-Mandan area where she attended St. Mary's Grade School, Bismarck, and St Joseph's Grade School, Mandan. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1957 and in 1962 Monica received her bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Dickinson State College. She taught at the Standing Rock Community School in Fort Yates from 1961-66. In 1963 Monica married Terry Comeau and together they had four children.

As an educator, her passion was working with children with reading disabilities. In 1986 she returned to teaching as a reading specialist at Standing Rock. In 1991 Monica began working in Student Support Services at United Tribes Technical College as their developmental reading teacher, where she served until her retirement in 2007.

Monica had unwavering devotion to her faith in God, the Catholic Church, and the power of prayer. She was a kind, strong, beautiful, and compassionate lady and selfless in the giving of herself to her children and grandchildren. Monica was a true matriarch in every sense of the word and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Monica is survived by her children, Denise (Jimmy) Schmalz, Blaine (Renae) Comeau, Lance (Kara) Comeau and Therese Comeau-Schmidt; grandchildren, Shyanne (David) Comeau-Gonzalez, Seve (Keely) Schmalz, Dixon (Brooke) Schmalz, Shawnee Schmalz, Sienna and Sekai Doll, Devon and Jordan Comeau, Dillon, Shotae and Sage Comeau, Austin (Katie) Schmidt, Braxton and Cameron Schmidt, step grandchildren Koltan (Cady) Kautzman and Kallie Kautzman; siblings, Juanita Maxon, Patty Schanandore (Patrick Stoeckig), Vince Schanandore, Steve (Myra) Schanandore; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend of the family, Jimmy Gilbert.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Regina; her grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Arrangements are with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.