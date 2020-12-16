Menu
Monica Morrell
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Monica Morrell

Monica Morrell, 85, Mandan, passed away December 12, 2020, at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date.

Monica was born January 18, 1935, in Judson, ND, the daughter of Emanuel and Perpetua (Hopfauf) Ferderer. On June 21, 1954 she married Mike Morrell in Crown Butte, ND. She stayed on the family farm south of St. Anthony until 2012.

Monica loved life on the farm raising ducks, geese, chickens, pigs, and dairy cows. She enjoyed many hobbies including cooking, gardening, canning, sewing, dancing with her husband and being with her family, and grandchildren.

She is survived by four sons, Michael Jr. (Denise), Bismarck, Vern, Bismarck, Greg (Jane), Seattle WA, Chuck, Las Vegas; two daughters, Cathy (Francis) Williams, Bismarck, Patty Gifford, Portland OR; one sister, Tillie Morrell, Bismarck; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Sr.; two sons, Scott and Rod; two brothers, Valentine and Jacob Ferderer; one son-in-law, Zane Gifford.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with Monica's family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 16, 2020.
