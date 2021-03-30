Monica Schubert

April 9, 1948 - March 24, 2021

Age 72

Monica F. (Schneider) Schubert was born in Bismarck to Thomas W. and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Schneider, the ninth in a family of 13 children. She attended St. Mary's grade school and high school and graduated in 1966.

In August of 1966, Monica met Fred Schubert who became her lifetime companion. They were married Sept. 2, 1967. They were blessed with two sons. Monica and Fred lived in many places during her lifetime. They spent time in Idaho, Michigan, California, North Dakota, and Spain before moving to Nebraska in 1979 and making it home. Monica worked for several years at Kennedy Dental, The Bellevue Leader, and Sarpy Chiropractic before retiring in 2010. Monica loved to cook, garden, needlepoint, crochet and sew.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Schubert; sons Jay (Lori) Schubert of Omaha and Craig (Kathryn) Schubert of Lincoln; grandchildren JJ, Zachary, Thomas, Annabeth, Joseph, and Isabelle; brothers Leo and Andrew (Ingrid), both of Bismarck; sisters Agnes (Robert) McIntyre of Bismarck, Veronica (Sauter) Schneider of Bismarck, and Annette (John) Freund of Nanuet, N.Y; brother-in-law Alex Gross; sisters-in-law, Inez Schneider, Susan Schneider, Beverly Schneider, and Gloria Schneider; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mary Gross and Josephine Tokach; brothers Thomas, Dennis, Stephen, Anthony, and Jerome; brother-in-law, Raymond Tokach; sisters-in-law, Deleila Schneider and Verene Schneider.

Visitation following CDC guidelines: Thursday, April 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with vigil service at 7 p.m. at St. Matthew The Evangelist, 12210 S. 36th St, Bellevue, Neb.

Memorial Mass following CDC guidelines: Friday, April 9, 9 a.m., St. Matthew The Evangelist.

To view a live broadcast of the service, go to bellevuefuneralchapel.com and click the link on the Schubert obituary.

Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew The Evangelist Catholic Church of Bellevue, Nebraska, or St. Mary's Central High School of Bismarck.