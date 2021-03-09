Morris Delorme

Maurice "Morris" Stephen Delorme, age 86, of Bismarck and Rolette, died March 5, 2021 in his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Morris was born Sept. 16, 1934 in Belcourt and was one of ten children born to William and Eliza (Allard) Delorme. He attended school at St. Ann's Mission School.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Belcourt, with a visitation beginning at 8 a.m. and rosary service at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass. Burial will be held 9 a.m. Thursday in St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery, Belcourt.

Morris met the love of his life, Mabel Poitra, and they married July 12, 1955 at St. Ann's Church in Belcourt, North Dakota. This past summer they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They enjoyed, jigging, square dancing, traveling, being with their son and grandchildren, and visiting family back at home in Belcourt.

Always a hard worker, Morris never had a hard time finding work. Shortly after their marriage, Morris and Mabel moved to San Francisco, California where he worked construction and for Bethlehem Steel. He went on to continue working in construction in San Jose, California. After about three years it was time to head back to N.D. where Morris took a job at the Minot Air Force base in construction. Morris and Mabel's next adventure took them to Great Falls, Montana where Morris worked for Pacific Hide & Fur and General Mills. Morris, always a cowboy at heart, fell in love with the mountains and Montana. It was in Montana that Mabel and Morris raised their son, Lonnie. Upon retirement in 1996, Morris and Mabel moved to Bismarck to be close to Lonnie and their grandchildren.

Morris was a kind, loving and simple man who asked for nothing and found enjoyment helping to care for his grandchildren. He also enjoyed doing yardwork and planting a garden at their son, Lonnie's home. He was a regular at the pinochle table on Saturdays at the VFW in Bismarck. Morris was a horseman in his early life and had a special horse, Pinto that held special place in his heart. Back home at Belcourt he was known as one of the better "Jiggers." He was still "cutting a rug" in his 80s with friends and family back home at Fiddler's Hall.

Morris is survived by his wife, Mabel (Poitra) Delorme and their son, Lonnie (Melanie) Delorme and their grandchildren, Zachary (Gina) Delorme, Moorhead, Minn., Cole and Olivia Delorme, Bismarck; three great-grandchildren; Aidan, Leif and Freya Delorme; and his only surviving sibling Gladys Henry of Rolette.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eliza; his brothers, Fred, Caris, Collis, Ernest, Sylvester, and Melvin, and sisters, Katherine Keplin and Leona Davis.

(Elick Funeral Home, Rolla)