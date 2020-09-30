Mylo Mautz

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Mylo Mautz ("Big Grandpa"), loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. Mylo entered eternal life Sept. 27, 2020 at the age of 86.

Mylo was born Aug. 3, 1934 in Garrison to William and Pauline (Hach) Mautz. Mylo was raised in and attended school in Garrison.

Mylo assumed the responsibility of running the farm his parents homesteaded east of Garrison at the age of 15 after his father's untimely death. He lived on the farm tending to the livestock and crops, and honing his mechanical skills. During the winters Mylo could be found in his shop repairing and improving his machinery for the next year's use. He developed a love for reading to help pass the time during the long winters.

Mylo met the love of his life, Marlene (Gehring) through a mutual friend. They were married Sept. 2, 1956. They built their life together on the farm expanding it to support crop and livestock operations. During their marriage, they were blessed with four children. They remained on the farm until their retirement in 1998, when they moved to Garrison and son David proudly took over the family operation.

Mylo was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church family until the time of his death. He enjoyed a life filled with family and a consuming passion for farming, tending his cattle and tinkering in his shop.

Mylo loved his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Each one of them having a special place in his heart. Mylo will be deeply missed by his daughters, Claudia (Tim) Elser, West Fargo, Pamela (Tim) Narum, Lake Elmo, Minn., Mandy (Craig) Schaaf, Bismarck; son, David (Jodi) Mautz, Garrison; grandchildren, Travis (Tiffany) Elser, Tyler Elser, Alana Narum, Alexander Narum, Riley Mautz, Gavin Mautz; great-grandchildren Madison Elser, Charlee Elser and Tanner Elser; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mylo is preceded in death by his beloved wife Marlene, his parents, brother Harold, sister Lorraine, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law Lyle Robinson.

The St. Paul Lutheran Church will be hosting the family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 for those wishing to extend their condolences. A private funeral service for the immediate family will follow.