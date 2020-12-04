Myra Wallenvein

Myra (Buchwitz) Wallenvein, 65, Bismarck, died Nov. 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A family funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with Rev. Allen Wagner officiating.

Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Burial will be held Wednesday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hurdsfield.

Myra was born July 10, 1955 in Chaseley to Fredrich and Justina (Kleinsasser) Buchwitz. She graduated as valedictorian from Bowdon High School in 1974 and attended Bismarck Junior College. Myra married Ron Wallenvein on Sept. 4, 1976. To this union, they had three children, Jeffrey, Jason and Jessica. Though divorced, they stayed special friends and shared their love of family.

Myra was devoted to her family and enjoyed playing with and nurturing her grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, being outdoors and having numerous gatherings with her brothers and sisters. She was very skilled and tackled many carpentry and repair projects on her own. Myra worked at Cash Wise Foods in Bismarck for many years.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Mindy), Stanton, Jason (Christy), Bismarck, and Jessica (Jerry), Bismarck; grandchildren, Ryann, Kadence, Kaylee, Kaitlyn, twins Ronnie and Rayla, Kimber, Natalie, Brittani, Connor, Justina and Tuff; sisters, Ella (Don) Marks, Hephzibah, Ga., Alice (Dennis) Faul, Harvey, June (Ken) Thorstenson, Betty Kent, Adeline Gierszewski, Thelma (Arlin) Meier and Marlys (Terry) Harrison, all of Bismarck; brothers, Larry (Diane), Ga., Gary (Marsha), Mandan, Joe (JoAnne), Bismarck, and Fred (Adrian), Bismarck; sisters-in-law, Sandy Swensrud, Absarokee, Mont., and Lorna Fetzer, Tuttle; and many nieces and nephews.

Myra was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, John, James and Lorie Ann; ex-husband, Ron; brothers-in-law, Grady Kent, Marcel Gierszewski and Warren Wallenvein.

To share memories of Myra and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.