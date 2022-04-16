Myron Harold Mikkelsen

BISMARCK - Myron Harold Mikkelsen, 66, passed away April 12, 2022, at Sanford Health from complications related to Multiple Sclerosis, surrounded by his wife and children.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A time for sharing of memories will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

Myron was born in Fargo to Marlene (Wang) and Harold Mikkelsen. He grew up in Glyndon, MN, graduating from Glyndon Felton High School in 1974. He met Cheryl Rieber in 1975 while working at the Double D Restaurant. After practically hitting him over the head so he would realize the huge crush she had on him, they began dating and married on May 7, 1977. Their family grew with the addition of Mason in 1980 and Kyle in 1983. When Mason married Nicole Seidel, we gained a daughter and they blessed us with four grandsons, Cooper, Carter, Cameron and Colton. He loved being Grandpa Myron!

He began his career in the tire industry in 1979 with Firestone Tire in Fargo. He took a leap of faith and moved his family to Bismarck in 1985 to join Northwest Tire, a small company that was expanding into the Bismarck area. Northwest Tire would be his home for the next 36 years. As the company grew and expanded, he held many positions, most recently as Commercial Sales Manager. When his MS made it difficult to go into the office, he was able to work part time from home. We are forever grateful to Northwest Tire for allowing him to do so. If you had a question about tires, he probably knew the answer or where to find it.

Myron worked hard but also loved to play. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and especially loved being at our lake place in Minnesota. Before MS began to slowly increase his limitations, he loved to be outdoors and on the go. He spent many years deer hunting with the in-laws (out-laws!) sons and nephews at their hunting cabin in Minnesota. There are bonds made at the cabin that will never be broken. We all know there are many hunting stories that are best left at the cabin! He loved golfing with family and friends, campfires and pontoon rides, especially if it included a cold beer (or 10) or a good scotch and a cigar. Most of all, visits from family and friends, especially the grandkids, brightened his day, especially as he became more immobile.

Myron is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons: Mason (Nicole); and their children: Cooper, Carter, Cameron and Colton, Bismarck, and Kyle, Fargo; mother, Marlene, Fargo; brothers: Wes (Linda), Glyndon, MN, and Hal (Renae), Glyndon, MN; mother-in-law, Donna Rieber, Pelican Rapids, MN; along with Cheryl's 12 brothers and sisters who were all so special to him: Janice Quam, Linda Guetzkow, Sharon Menge, Larry (Mary Lou) Rieber, Shirley (Rodney) Wirth, Karen (Gary) Zimmer, Joe Rieber, Jim (Lisa) Rieber, Teresa Christianson, Dan (Lori) Rieber and Jennifer (Tom) Fisher. He leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and so many friends!!

He was preceded by his father, Harold Mikkelsen; brother, Paul Mikkelsen; father-in-law, Francis "Al" Rieber; brothers-in-law, Cliff Quam and Wes Guetzkow.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity, or pay it forward with a coffee or meal for a health care worker who provided so much compassion and care in our time of need.

Fly high my love, you are free from limitations. Love you forever!

To share memories of Myron and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.