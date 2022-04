Myron Lavoy Two Bears

CANNONBALL - Myron Lavoy Two Bears, 56, of Cannonball, passed away April 2, 2022.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Red Gym in Cannonball, ND, with Rev. John Floberg as officiant. Burial will be at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Breien, ND.

Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.

