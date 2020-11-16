Myron Welk

Myron John Welk, 60, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020 at Essentia Medical Center, Fargo. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18. For those not attending the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. After the service the recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com

Myron has lived through a lifetime of medical challenges and came through it with a smile that warmed your heart. The most recent being contracting the COVID-19 virus that physically along with underlying conditions was too much for Myron to endure.

Myron enjoyed life to the fullest extent; enjoying time with Family and the staff of Enable. Myron especially loved the Holidays and Family dinners. He loved opening gifts and treats on Birthdays and Christmas. A favorite add in the stockings were M&M peanuts and a six-pack of Coca Cola.

We would like to Thank all the staff at Enable for caring for Myron and treating Myron as part of the Family. A special Thank You to Deb Hennagir for caring for Myron for 18 years, and Former staff member that has departed too soon in life; Larry Solberg. Deb loved the greeting when Myron saw Mom (Alice) "well Hi Ma!" (we can just visualize the sweet smile to Myron when they saw each other in Heaven).

Deb also loved Myron's smile and the way he said her name. Larry and Myron were also very close; (Warry) and Myron would pal around shopping and do movies together constantly.

Caretakers staff Vitus and Varney were like brothers to Myron; they were always there to assist Myron through all the medical challenges that would be needed for Myron. Vitus would call Myron "Captain" because Myron would call all the shots.

Myron enjoyed a card game played with dice and pennies: (pull out the #7) roll the dice and pay a penny when it hit #7. Myron would daydream during games at times; we would say "Pray for Russ." This reminded Myron to pitch a penny into the kitty. Myron enjoyed taking home the pennies and leftovers from dinner. Myron entitled the card game after a special first cousin; Russell Lipp.In the earlier years Myron enjoyed working with Pride, Inc. and going to bowling, movies, and dance gatherings. Myron has a collection of hundreds of old movies that he recorded through the years.

Myron is survived by siblings: Dan (Char), Ernie (Janet), Sandy Ryan, Nita (Carey) Specht, Harvey, and Rod (Maggie); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunt Loretta (Ollie) Jung, Aunt Dolores Kline, Aunt Clara Lipp and Aunt Angie Welk.

Myron was preceded in death by parents: Mom (Alice), Dad (Gabe), Brother Larry.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are preferred to Enable.