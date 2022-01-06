Menu
Nadine Bengs
Nadine Bengs

Bengs, Nadine Janelle age 49 of Otsego, Minnesota, passed away peacefully, in her home, on Jan. 3, 2022. Nadine was born Dec. 5, 1972 to Duane and Marlene (Erdmann) Vastag. She was raised in Mandan and graduated from Mandan High School in 1991. She then attended BSC in Bismarck and St. Cloud Technical College where she graduated from the Surgical Technician program. Nadine was employed by Regions Hospital, St Paul, Minnesota. She absolutely loved her job there.

Nadine married Daniel Bengs on Sept. 30, 2000 and to this union, their daughter, Gabriella, was born. Nadine loved baking and cooking for her family and friends. Her favorite season was fall and she loved spending time with Dan and Gabriella in Duluth looking at the fall colors. Christmas brought out the best in her. She wanted to have it year round. She would do anything for her family and the people around her. God saw that Nadine was getting tired and wanted her to be at peace. She deserved more than what this world would give her.

Nadine is survived by her husband, Daniel and daughter, Gabriella, Otsego, Minn.; parents, Duane and Marlene Vastag of Mandan; sister, Trisha Vastag of Eden Prairie Minn., and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam and Dorothy Erdmann and Albert and Eleanor Vastag and aunts and uncles.

Visitation: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, Minnesota. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Christ Church, 15849 NE 90th St., Otsego, Minnesota, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Word of Peace Cemetery, Rogers, Minnesota.

Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 6, 2022.
I am so sorry for your loss. I only got the message today. I feel horrible that I didn´t attend or even know about her passing. My condolences are with you and Gabbi. I´m so sorry and shocked. She was so young and wonderful. Hugs
Victoria Henry
Friend
January 13, 2022
Nadine had a very gentle and loving heart. She loved her family very much. Sending my condolences and love.
April Anderson
Other
January 12, 2022
Marlene and Duane, I am so sorry for your loss. Please know we are thinking of you and will continue praying. May God comfort you and grant you peace knowing Nadine is with God.
Joyce Walker
January 12, 2022
Marlene, I'm so sorry to hear of Nadine's passing. I want you to know I'm thinking of you. I live in the TC area. If there's anything I can do, let me know. My cell # is 612-619-7913. My sincere sympathy, Gary
Gary Ledin
January 11, 2022
