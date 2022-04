Nancy Doughty

Nancy Doughty, 77, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Jan. 13, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona with her daughter by her side.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bismarck Funeral Home with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to share a memory and view the full obituary for Nancy.