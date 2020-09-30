Nancy Jorgensen

Nancy Louise Jorgensen was born Aug. 18, 1932 in Oxford, Iowa to Benjamin Watson James and Caroline Louise (Brower).

Nancy married Clair George Jorgensen on March 10, 1971. Together they had eight children, 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Nancy passed away peacefully in her home at Woodridge Assisted Living surrounded by her family on Sept. 24 2020.

She is survived by her children David Jorgensen, Steven and Alejandra Jorgensen, Gaye and Tom Flowers, Scott and Linda Jorgensen, Connie and Steve Knepp, Cheryl Shepard, Tami and Doug Dittus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, a son and a great-grandchild.

A memorial service of Jehovah's Witnesses was held Sept. 26.

Memorials can be made to Guardian Angels Human Society of Galesburg, Illinois and the Disabled Veteran National Foundation.