Nathan Hoff

MANDAN - Nathan Hoff, 58, Mandan, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, April 8, 2022, at DaWise Perry/Mandan Crematory 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.