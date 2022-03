May 8, 1934 - June 8, 2021

FARGO - Neva Satermo, 87, West Fargo, died Tuesday, June 8, in Essentia Health.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12 with a visitation one hour prior at Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church-East in Moorhead, Minnesota. Burial following service will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Fargo.

Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home.