Nick Halter, 87 years young, passed away Dec. 13, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at Church of St. Ann, Hebron. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 6 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery, Hebron.

Nick was born April 14, 1934, to Gottfred and Mary (Sitter) Halter in Dunn County near Richardton.

He attended grade school in Halliday, Golden Valley, and other rural schools near the Garrison Dam area where his father was employed. After graduation, he attended Dickinson State College and received his teaching degree. In August 1957, Nick married his first wife, Mary Senger. Nick taught grades one through eight for 24 years. He loved being a teacher; helping children learn and grow as individuals was one of his many passions. During the summers off from teaching, Nick started his own painting business in the Hebron area which all his children helped with growing up. It eventually became a full-time business so he could raise his family. Nick was also very talented with woodworking and enjoyed working in his shop. He hung up his paint brushes in 2015; it was a sad day for his customers.

Nick and his wife Arlene (married in 1995) moved to Maple Grove, Minnesota, in 2015 to enjoy their retirement. He enjoyed going to the Polka Spotlight and dancing with his bride. They got in as much fishing and country drives as possible. Family was very important to Nick. He and Arlene took many adventurous trips visiting all their kids around the country.

Nick is survived by his wife, Arlene; Nick's six children, Anita (Eric), Danial (Kim), Lucy (Matt), Karen (Bill), Stan (Kris), and Jeremy (Jen); Arlene's seven children, Bernie (Marlene), Berlene, Brad (Cindy), Berdette (David), Blake, (Rita), Bonnie (Rick) and Bethany (Jeff); many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy and Rose Marie; and brother, Leonard (Denise).

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary; and three sons, Pius, Kevin, and Neil.

