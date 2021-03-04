Nick Raugust

Nick Raugust, 40, of rural Harvey, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 with his family at his side at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 5 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Harvey. A celebration of life will be held in June 2021 at Coal Mine Lake.

Nicholas Scott Raugust was born Aug. 27, 1980 in Bismarck to Hugh and Diana (Lamm) Raugust.

He is survived by his parents Hugh and Diana of Harvey; brother and sister-in-law Cody and Kiri Raugust of Harvey; uncles and aunts, cousins, special friends and his dog Jack.

Memorials are preferred to the Harvey High School Athletic Department.

Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey.