Norma Boyd

Norma Grayce Boyd, 95, Bismarck, died peacefully Feb. 26, 2021. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Burial will be held 12 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the family asks that only local neighbors and friends attend. A service livestream will be available for those wishing to participate in honoring Norma on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Norma was born Feb. 4, 1926 to John and Gertrude (DeLange) Selvig in Carson.

She graduated from Bismarck High School, the class of '43, and worked as a service rep/telephone operator for NW Bell Telephone Co. She married the love of her life, Robert J. Boyd, on Dec. 23, 1946. They raised five children on their farm near McKenzie.

Mom was a lifelong homemaker and Business Manager for McKenzie School District for 30 years.

Norma is survived by her children, Jane Staael, Robb (Kris) Boyd, Carol (Lyndon) McLean, Elizabeth Widel and Amy Jacobson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert J. Boyd; infant son, John Ross; sons-in-law, Gaylan Staael and Robert Widel; and granddaughter, Olivia Paige. Also preceding her in death were her three siblings, Lauris, George and Inez.

Norma was known for her care, hospitality, friendship and good humor which reached across multiple generations of family, neighbors and friends who will miss her greatly.

Donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities at https://www.rmhc.org/donate

To share memories of Norma and to view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.