Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma Boyd
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Norma Boyd

Norma Grayce Boyd, 95, Bismarck, died peacefully Feb. 26, 2021. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Burial will be held 12 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the family asks that only local neighbors and friends attend. A service livestream will be available for those wishing to participate in honoring Norma on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Norma was born Feb. 4, 1926 to John and Gertrude (DeLange) Selvig in Carson.

She graduated from Bismarck High School, the class of '43, and worked as a service rep/telephone operator for NW Bell Telephone Co. She married the love of her life, Robert J. Boyd, on Dec. 23, 1946. They raised five children on their farm near McKenzie.

Mom was a lifelong homemaker and Business Manager for McKenzie School District for 30 years.

Norma is survived by her children, Jane Staael, Robb (Kris) Boyd, Carol (Lyndon) McLean, Elizabeth Widel and Amy Jacobson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert J. Boyd; infant son, John Ross; sons-in-law, Gaylan Staael and Robert Widel; and granddaughter, Olivia Paige. Also preceding her in death were her three siblings, Lauris, George and Inez.

Norma was known for her care, hospitality, friendship and good humor which reached across multiple generations of family, neighbors and friends who will miss her greatly.

Donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities at https://www.rmhc.org/donate

To share memories of Norma and to view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
4
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
4
Burial
12:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Was sad to hear of Norma's passing but am rejoicing with great memories of her faithfulness, hospitality when we were teens, sense of humor and positive attitude. Our parents are so precious for the example they set, even when we have to change roles in their lives & take care of them instead of them taking care of us! Thinking of all of you - Janie, Rob, Carol Grace, Elizabeth & Amy and your families.
Candy (Hansen) Ferch
March 14, 2021
I´ll never forget the Sunday meetings at the home of Bob and Norma. Wonderful days. My sympathy to all her family
Gerald Kitto
March 8, 2021
I offer my deepest sympathy to Norma's family. I had the pleasure of working with Norma when she served as School District Business Manager for McKenzie School. I was the Burleigh/Morton County Superintendent of Schools and we became not just colleagues but dear friends. When the school closed, Norma and I worked through those difficult times together, with wisdom and humor. We shared Scandinavian heritage and that too helped us in difficult times. I will treasure Norma's friendship all my life. Please know you are all in my prayers.
Karen Kautzmann
March 5, 2021
Robb so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. I lost my dad 4 months ago. So I know how you feel. Better days ahead.
Sue Freier Clark
March 4, 2021
Norma was a Very Special Person.. Her Presence Will be, Dearly at the Baptist Care Center...RIP Norma Gracy
Pam Maier
March 4, 2021
It seemed good to re-connect in heart with Norma's family now after many years, having thoughts of care for all of you. I appreciate getting to know Norma, after having been with Rob, Carol, Elizabeth and families in IN, IL and MO. May you experience comfort in thought of your mother's hope in Jesus.
Janet Klenk
March 4, 2021
Just seeing Norma's picture brings back such warm feelings of love and laughter in her presence. Thinking of you, her family, as you adjust to this loss. Big love from Pittsburgh to you all.
Suzanna Styles
March 3, 2021
Our sympathy to all Norma´s family. We will miss a gracious lady.
Calvin and Ronna Myers
March 3, 2021
We are thinking of you all! Norma was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed! Love you all!❤
Bob & Donna Tangerose
Friend
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results