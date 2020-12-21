Menu
Norma Erdmann
Hertz Funeral Homes - Harvey
800 Birch Avenue
Harvey, ND

Norma Erdmann

Norma Erdmann, 108, of Harvey, died Friday Dec. 18, 2020 at the St. Aloisius Nursing Home, Harvey. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at First Lutheran Church, Harvey with burial in the Goodrich Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey. The service will be streamed live on the First Lutheran Church Harvey Facebook page.

Norma is survived by her children, Terry (Nell) Mertz, Karen (Dennis) Konschak, Bonita Mertz, Gale (Phillip) Benner; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Kathy Mertz. She was preceded in death by her parents August and Minnie (Herter) Kaibel; husbands Theodore Mertz in 1954 and Archie Erdmann in 2003; sons, Orlan Mertz, Tim Mertz, Gary Mertz and Darryl Mertz; sisters, Freda Kapfer, Caroline Wagner, Minnie Kapfer, Cora Kaibel; brothers, Fred Kaibel, August Kaibel, twin brother, Norman Kaibel; daughter-in-law, Patty Mertz. View and share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 21, 2020.
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hertz Funeral Homes - Harvey
800 Birch Avenue, Harvey, ND
Dec
22
Service
2:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Harvey, ND
Hertz Funeral Homes - Harvey
So sorry for your loss. God bless your family.
Margaret (Peggy) and Jim Kuntz
January 6, 2021
