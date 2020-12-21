Norma Erdmann

Norma Erdmann, 108, of Harvey, died Friday Dec. 18, 2020 at the St. Aloisius Nursing Home, Harvey. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at First Lutheran Church, Harvey with burial in the Goodrich Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey. The service will be streamed live on the First Lutheran Church Harvey Facebook page.

Norma is survived by her children, Terry (Nell) Mertz, Karen (Dennis) Konschak, Bonita Mertz, Gale (Phillip) Benner; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Kathy Mertz. She was preceded in death by her parents August and Minnie (Herter) Kaibel; husbands Theodore Mertz in 1954 and Archie Erdmann in 2003; sons, Orlan Mertz, Tim Mertz, Gary Mertz and Darryl Mertz; sisters, Freda Kapfer, Caroline Wagner, Minnie Kapfer, Cora Kaibel; brothers, Fred Kaibel, August Kaibel, twin brother, Norman Kaibel; daughter-in-law, Patty Mertz. View and share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com