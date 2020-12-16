Norma Kjellberg

Norma Kjellberg, 101, went to her Heavenly Home with her family by her side on Dec. 12, 2020 at the Mountrail Bethel Home in Stanley. A family graveside service for Norma will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the Saint Lukes Lutheran Cemetery, northeast of Blaisdell. Pastor Carter Hill will be officiating. Visitation, open to the public, with masks required, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley. Although she did not have the COVID-19 virus, she suffered from the effects of COVID loneliness, of not having family and friends come to visit her.

A celebration of Norma's life will be held in the spring of 2021 when conditions are safe.

Norma was born Aug. 9, 1919, in Blaisdell to Otto and Annie Olson along with a twin brother. She attended school in Blaisdell, got her teachers certificate from Minot State Normal School, taught in several rural schools as well as in Blaisdell and Berthold, retiring from teaching in 1969.

On Oct. 1, 1944, Norma married Albert Kjellberg while he was home on furlough from WWII. Following Albert's death on Dec. 19, 1968, Norma was the activity director at the Mountrail Bethel Home for 25 years, retiring Oct. 31, 1998, but continued working in the activity department in the Bethel Home sharing her love of music and love of the Lord.

Norma's grandchildren were very special to her and brought a smile to her face whenever she could be with them.

Norma is survived by her sister, Thelma Solberg (George deceased); son, Norvel (Sallie), Roseville, Calif.; daughters, Yvonne Smith (Jerry), Berthold, Gloria Henke (Arlan), Bismarck, and Elaine Saler (Alan), Valley Glen, Calif. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Tate Kjellberg (Tatyana), Eric Kjellberg (Sarah), Troy Smith (Jenny), Kris Hetzel (Heath), Rian Smith, Jason Swensrud (Marisa), and Kim Cymbaluk; 23 great-grandchildren; Odin, Olivia, Lucas, Scarlett, Jake, Courtney, Taylor, Justin, Hannah (Kyle), Seth, Leah, Josh, Coy, Reese, Brandon (Brittany), Brittney (Daniel), Savannah, Dalton, Marley, Cole, Caydon, Cayne, Chasyn; and four great-great-grandchildren, Nolan, Norah, Bennett, Tycen, and many nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three infant brothers; and sisters Gladys Strand (Gillian), Alice Hebig (John), Helen Kjellberg (Nels) and Doris Gorseth (Ernest) Kabanuk (Victor).

