Norma Nelson

Norma B. (Olsen) Nelson, 87, Mandan, passed away Dec. 15, 2021, at Marian Manor in Glen Ullin.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Burial will be at Heart River Cemetery, rural Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Blessed to have shared in her life is her daughter, Susan Epps, Mandan; three sons, Terry, Kevin, and Dennis (Carla) Nelson, all of Mandan; son-in-law, Paul Toman, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Andrea (Neil) Toman, Jeremiah (Molly) Epps, Sara (Tony) LaBarre, David Epps, and Garrett Nelson; nine great-grandchildren; sister, LaVerne Nelson, Mandan; brother, Duane (Mavis) Olsen, Mandan; sister-in-law, Esther Papp, Calif.; several nieces and nephews; and her very special friend, Theresa Tokach, Mandan.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Clifford; daughter, Donna Toman; her parents; and one brother, Leland Olsen.

