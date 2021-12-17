Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma Nelson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Norma Nelson

Norma B. (Olsen) Nelson, 87, Mandan, passed away Dec. 15, 2021, at Marian Manor in Glen Ullin.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Burial will be at Heart River Cemetery, rural Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Blessed to have shared in her life is her daughter, Susan Epps, Mandan; three sons, Terry, Kevin, and Dennis (Carla) Nelson, all of Mandan; son-in-law, Paul Toman, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Andrea (Neil) Toman, Jeremiah (Molly) Epps, Sara (Tony) LaBarre, David Epps, and Garrett Nelson; nine great-grandchildren; sister, LaVerne Nelson, Mandan; brother, Duane (Mavis) Olsen, Mandan; sister-in-law, Esther Papp, Calif.; several nieces and nephews; and her very special friend, Theresa Tokach, Mandan.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Clifford; daughter, Donna Toman; her parents; and one brother, Leland Olsen.

For the full obituary please go to www.BuehlerLarson.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
At Funeral Home
Dec
20
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
1701 Sunset Dr, Mandan, ND
Dec
21
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
First Lutheran Church
408 9th Street NW, Mandan, ND
Dec
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Lutheran Church
408 9th Street NW, Mandan, ND
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Norma was a very good friend and she will be missed along with the Christmas card she sent me every year. May God bless you Norma
DEAN CARLSON
Friend
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results