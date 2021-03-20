Norman Gall

Norman Gall, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, of Wishek, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the age of 86. After failing health, he died peacefully under the care of the Wishek Living Center with his family at his side. Norman was born Feb. 22, 1935 in Burnstad to Peter and Martha (Just) Gall.

He married the love of his life, Carol (Martell) and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They were blessed with two children, Stacy (Jeff) Meidinger and Rob (Lynn) Gall.

Norman was known for his sense of humor and positive, uplifting personality. He was a man who mentored many and would do anything for his family. He was a proud grandfather to Brittany (Andrew) Anundson, Jonathan (Rebecca) Meidinger, Jordon (Kirstie) Gall, Cameron Gall, and Steve Shannon. He loved children and was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Isaac, Ava and Axel Anundson.

He will be sadly missed by his family, including his brothers Marvin (Farmer)(Phyllis) Gall, Elmer Gall, sisters Irene Zaborowski, Ella Schelske and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 22 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Norman will be forever remembered for his kind and caring heart, beautiful smile and gentle eyes. We will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.

For full obituary see www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com.