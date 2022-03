Norman Schatz

Norman "Norm" J Schatz Jr., 67 of Bismarck, passed away Dec. 9, 2021.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Bismarck Cancer Center, 500 N 8th St, Bismarck, ND 58501.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to share a memory and view Norm's full obituary.