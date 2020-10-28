Norman Schatz

Norman J, Schatz, 90, Bismarck, died Sept. 28, 2020, at Sanford Health. A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held 2 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Norman James Schatz was born Sept. 4, 1930, in McClusky, the son of Jacob and Leah (Broeckel) Schatz. He attended schools in Bismarck, following graduation, he enlisted in the Army. Following discharge, he married Jacqueleen Geseuchen. Norman started working as a lineman for REC. He continued his education with the state school of science to become an electrician which he continued to do for 37 years.

Norman enjoyed watching NASCAR, was a proud member of IBEW and enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles and the Sturgis Rally. He helped start ABATE in North Dakota and was a Charter Member of the Freedom Riders.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Lynn) Thomsen, Fargo; son, Norman Jr. (Cindy) Schatz, Bismarck; grandchildren, Jeff (Ann) Thomsen, Fargo, Jim (Heather) Thomsen, Fargo; Norman Schatz III, Bismarck, and Taylor Schatz, Fargo; four great-grandchildren, Aspyn, Peighton, Regyn and Jaxon; and great-great-grandson, Zaidyn; brother, Darryl Schatz, Bismarck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueleen; and his parents.

