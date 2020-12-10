Norman Weckerly

Norman Weckerly, 85, Hurdsfield, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, surrounded by his loving family. His funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Hurdsfield Community Center with burial following at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hurdsfield. This service will be livestreamed on: BBC Parish - YouTube. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden. CDC recommendations including social distancing, hand sanitizing, wearing a mask and staying away if not feeling well are encouraged. Online condolences may be shared at nelsonfuneralhomesnd.com.

Norman Dorian Weckerly, son of James Dorian and Esther (Martin) Weckerly, was born Sept. 9, 1935 on the family ranch south of Hurdsfield. He grew up there and began his education at a rural, one-room school near their home. He attended fifth grade at the public school in Hurdsfield and the following year his family moved to Missoula, Montana. He attended the sixth through 10th grade in Missoula. The family then returned to Hurdsfield where Norman finished his education, graduating from Hurdsfield Public School in 1953. Norman entered the United States Army in February 1954 and served until December 1955. He was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas for basic training and later at Fort Bliss and Fort Hood in Texas. It was during this time that Norman met his future wife, Lou Curry. They were married Sept. 8, 1956 in the First Baptist Chapel in Waco, Texas. Norman and Lou moved to a farm south of Hurdsfield and became involved in the Weckerly family farming and ranching operation. They moved to the Goodrich area in 1969 and to Bismarck in 1976 before returning to Hurdsfield where they resided since.

Norman described a perfect day as one in which he could spend time with friends and coworkers who shared common interests with him. He said the best friends are old friends with whom we have gone through life together, understanding and knowing each other's families and the road each person has taken.

He loved a good day's work. In addition to farming, Norman owned and operated Hurdsfield Grain and the Farm and Family Center in Hurdsfield along with his involvement in the banking and crop insurance industries.

Norman served on the boards of several organizations including the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, North Dakota Wheat Commission, United States Durum Growers, United States Grain Inspection Service, the hospital advisory board in Harvey and Business Challenge, among others. His involvement with some of these organizations took him on many travels including to Europe and Russia. He enjoyed the experience of observing other cultures and people, and he and Lou also enjoyed traveling together. One of his favorite trips was to Tokyo in 1994.

Norman was active in the United Methodist Church in Chaseley and the Hurdsfield Lions Club. He worked with the Wells County Historical Society and loved caring for the Hurd Round House and supporting many other community projects throughout the years.

In Norman's later life, he and Lou wintered in Port Aransas, Texas. Norman loved to visit the shipping channel and watch the commerce traveling through and enjoyed visits from friends and family.

Norman is survived by his children, Terry (Wanda) Weckerly of Hurdsfield; Shari (Keith) Arnold of Austin, Texas, and Susan (Hans) Schell of Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren, Chad (Tessa) Weckerly, Hurdsfield, Cody (Christia) Weckerly, Casselton, Elizabeth (Justin) Stinus, Nashville, Tenn., and Christian, Ian and Morgan Schell, Littleton, Colo.; granddaughter-in-law Theresa Weckerly, Milford, Iowa; great-grandchildren Reagan, Elise, Benjamin, and Oliver Weckerly, Hurdsfield, Isabel, Tristan, and Madeline Weckerly, Milford, Iowa; Cayden, Sierra, Prairie, Teigan, and Isla Weckerly, Casselton; and two siblings, Delores (Allen) Brynjulson, Bismarck and Lloyd (Kitty) Weckerly, Harvey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Lou who passed away Nov. 21, 2020; a baby daughter; his parents; and grandsons, Keith Benton Arnold III and Cole Weckerly.

In lieu of flowers the Weckerly family prefers donations be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, the Hurdsfield Community Center or the Wells County Historical Society.