Norman Weckerly
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson Funeral Homes - Fessenden
101 First Street South
Fessenden, ND

Norman Weckerly

Norman Weckerly, 85, Hurdsfield, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, surrounded by his loving family. His funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Hurdsfield Community Center with burial following at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hurdsfield. This service will be livestreamed on: BBC Parish - YouTube. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden. CDC recommendations including social distancing, hand sanitizing, wearing a mask and staying away if not feeling well are encouraged. Online condolences may be shared at nelsonfuneralhomesnd.com.

Norman Dorian Weckerly, son of James Dorian and Esther (Martin) Weckerly, was born Sept. 9, 1935 on the family ranch south of Hurdsfield. He grew up there and began his education at a rural, one-room school near their home. He attended fifth grade at the public school in Hurdsfield and the following year his family moved to Missoula, Montana. He attended the sixth through 10th grade in Missoula. The family then returned to Hurdsfield where Norman finished his education, graduating from Hurdsfield Public School in 1953. Norman entered the United States Army in February 1954 and served until December 1955. He was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas for basic training and later at Fort Bliss and Fort Hood in Texas. It was during this time that Norman met his future wife, Lou Curry. They were married Sept. 8, 1956 in the First Baptist Chapel in Waco, Texas. Norman and Lou moved to a farm south of Hurdsfield and became involved in the Weckerly family farming and ranching operation. They moved to the Goodrich area in 1969 and to Bismarck in 1976 before returning to Hurdsfield where they resided since.

Norman described a perfect day as one in which he could spend time with friends and coworkers who shared common interests with him. He said the best friends are old friends with whom we have gone through life together, understanding and knowing each other's families and the road each person has taken.

He loved a good day's work. In addition to farming, Norman owned and operated Hurdsfield Grain and the Farm and Family Center in Hurdsfield along with his involvement in the banking and crop insurance industries.

Norman served on the boards of several organizations including the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, North Dakota Wheat Commission, United States Durum Growers, United States Grain Inspection Service, the hospital advisory board in Harvey and Business Challenge, among others. His involvement with some of these organizations took him on many travels including to Europe and Russia. He enjoyed the experience of observing other cultures and people, and he and Lou also enjoyed traveling together. One of his favorite trips was to Tokyo in 1994.

Norman was active in the United Methodist Church in Chaseley and the Hurdsfield Lions Club. He worked with the Wells County Historical Society and loved caring for the Hurd Round House and supporting many other community projects throughout the years.

In Norman's later life, he and Lou wintered in Port Aransas, Texas. Norman loved to visit the shipping channel and watch the commerce traveling through and enjoyed visits from friends and family.

Norman is survived by his children, Terry (Wanda) Weckerly of Hurdsfield; Shari (Keith) Arnold of Austin, Texas, and Susan (Hans) Schell of Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren, Chad (Tessa) Weckerly, Hurdsfield, Cody (Christia) Weckerly, Casselton, Elizabeth (Justin) Stinus, Nashville, Tenn., and Christian, Ian and Morgan Schell, Littleton, Colo.; granddaughter-in-law Theresa Weckerly, Milford, Iowa; great-grandchildren Reagan, Elise, Benjamin, and Oliver Weckerly, Hurdsfield, Isabel, Tristan, and Madeline Weckerly, Milford, Iowa; Cayden, Sierra, Prairie, Teigan, and Isla Weckerly, Casselton; and two siblings, Delores (Allen) Brynjulson, Bismarck and Lloyd (Kitty) Weckerly, Harvey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Lou who passed away Nov. 21, 2020; a baby daughter; his parents; and grandsons, Keith Benton Arnold III and Cole Weckerly.

In lieu of flowers the Weckerly family prefers donations be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, the Hurdsfield Community Center or the Wells County Historical Society.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Nelson Funeral Homes - Fessenden
101 First Street South, Fessenden, ND
Dec
12
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Hurdsfield Community Center
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson Funeral Homes - Fessenden
What a precious Godly man. We dearly loved both of your parents and will miss them
EA and Donna Click
Family
December 15, 2020
God Bless the Weckerly Family. There were numerous conversations between Norman and me over the years that were very meaningful. I will deeply miss those conversations but remember the ones we had forever. Lou and Norman are looking down and very proud of their children--I know that for a fact--Norman told me several times!!!
Terry R Thormodsgaard
December 14, 2020
So incredibly sorry for your losses Terry, Wanda and family. Norman was such a pillar of your community, loved running into him, he always had time to visit and share his wisdom! Prayers.
ROXANNE VOLK
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
Knew Norman many years ago, also some of his family he always was a fair and good man he will be missed in this life.
Jeff Freadrich
Acquaintance
December 12, 2020
Prayers and hugs for all of you.
Duane and Gail Schatz
Family
December 12, 2020
Will miss your educational stories .
They were always a treat to listen to and always Iearned great deal about this area and people !
Harold Huber
Friend
December 12, 2020
Saddened to hear of the struggle with this covid that Norman couldn't conquer. Like he always said family and friends are the best in life. Dallas and he go way back. He will be missed.
Dallas & Loretta Baumbach
December 12, 2020
I met Norman in 2017 at the Hurdsfield cafe. He met there every morning with friends for coffee. After talking with him for 5 minutes strangers become friends. I found Norman to be well read and informed of current events. He was a conservative man and I approved. Our political views were very similar but I don’t think he would go out of his way to give anyone a bad time who didn’t think that way. I found Normans name in a book that explained the 1966 Blizzard. He had been interviewed for the book to explained how the blizzard affected the Hurdsfield area. In the fall of 2016 I bought the Crystal Township school house. I’ve been rebuilding it ever sense. I had coffee with Norman and his good friends many times either at the cafe or the C-store. He was not one to boast, but I knew he had been a cornerstone of the community for many many years. Thank you Norman for being my friend. I’m sure God has plans for you to head up some committees in Heaven. ....Mark Milligan.
Mark Milligan
Friend
December 11, 2020
We met Norman and Lou thru our close friends Keith/Shari Arnold in Austin. We knew they were great people from the moment we met. We are very sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers.
Mike/Debbie Burns
Friend
December 11, 2020
It was with great sorrow when I heard that Norman had passed. I got to know Norman when we worked on restoring the cut field stone spring house located by the Hurd Round House. He was a real plus to the community.
Dennis Carson
December 11, 2020
Shari, Keith and Beth--My love and sympathy for your family. I will forever remember a Christmas when they came to visit you while you were in Pleasanton. The family love and warmth I witnessed was special,
as you all relaxed across each other in the family room. That image remains with me. XoX Corinne
Corinne Leslie
Friend
December 11, 2020
Inevitable as it may be, it is really hard to say farewell to a friend who has been a major part of one's life for an entire lifetime. Our friendship took us may places together, from our gospel quartet at churches and amateur contests with Dick Tulp and Emerald Knodel, to the fields where I worked as a field hand for the Weckerlys during high school, and to a tour bus in the wilderness of Alaska and the Yukon. We seldom agreed on anything, but we enjoyed endless hours of debate trying to influence each other's opinions. Norman's friendship was natural and generous. He was a strong link to my hometown community, and I will miss that connection enormously. Grief will ultimately give way to gratitude for the many contributions Norman made to life in Hurdsfield and to the his enrichment of the lives of all who knew him.
Donald Grimm
Friend
December 11, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences for your loss. Norman and Lou were close family friends from my earliest memories. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and you.
Duane & Allison Grimm
December 11, 2020
Craig Owen
December 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Mr Norman was an inspiration and our enjoyable chats will be missed. My thoughts are with you all
Craig Owen
Friend
December 11, 2020
I have great memories with Norman, and Lou. They were always kind to us Tulp kids when we came to hangout with my dad at the farm. Lou was always such a lovely lady, always being done up just so beautifully, and Norman was always there to give the best hugs. I loved hearing the stories about them, and my grandparents, and how great of friends they were. I'm sure they have an amazing card game going with each other up there! Sending all my love to the Weckerly family.
Courtney Pyles (Tulp)
Family
December 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy in the loss of your mom and, now, your dad. May you feel the Lord's presence especially strong in the days and weeks ahead. Words cannot express how grateful we were that Norman bought our folk's store (Wilson's Grocery) when dad's health was deteriorating. Norman was a blessing to so many and a tireless worker for the betterment of Hurdsfield and beyond. May he rest in peace.
Barb Wilson Valer
December 11, 2020
Praying for all of you at such a gut-wrenching time with the loss of both your parents. Praying the Lord brings great comfort and encouragement through the hope we have in Jesus Christ. You will see your godly parents again. So grateful for the legacy they passed on to you.
Heidi Mitchell
Friend
December 11, 2020
Douglas Oglesby
December 10, 2020
God gives us today and there is no guarantee for tomorrow . We are all just one heart beat away from meeting our Maker. My last visit with Lou and Norm prior to leaving for California was Friday October 30th. Little did I know, that it would be the last to see them here on this earth. Although I never like to say goodbye, I prefer to say, I will see you soon. My pray was for Lou that day in our visit and I asked her and Norm if they were all Prayed Up! They assured me they were. I mentioned if they should depart before me in this world, would they save a seat for me when in Heaven. Of course the answer was yes, Although I mentioned, I may get there before you, cause the plane could go down tomorrow on my way back to California. They wanted the assurance from me as well and I said, I would..
Little did I know, But God Knew... I'm planning to have a seat up there with them in Heaven and it could happen at anytime with only one heart beat away...
Truly they were friends of mine, I will miss times spent together talking about Life, God, and Country..
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Douglas Oglesby
Friend
December 10, 2020
Our heart felt condolences to the Weckerly family I worked for Norman for many years he was a mentor a boss and a friend I will miss asking his advice on things and always getting the best advice he could give. He was definitely a wonderful string part of our community always involved in anyway he could. Alway willing to help someone in need. Rest In Peace Norman.
Mark & Gayle Schmitt
Friend
December 10, 2020
I have fond memories of working with Norm when I was on the N.D. Public Service Commission. He was a wonderful man. My condolences to his family.
Dale Sandstrom
December 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Norm was very dedicated to the community. May he rest in peace.
Tim & Lynell Thueson
December 10, 2020
We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Norman’s family. I always enjoyed visiting with Norman. What a great reunion he and Lou must be having in heaven. Sending thoughts and prayers to all of the Weckerly family.
Roger & Janell Krueger
December 10, 2020
First met Norm about two years ago. He was a great guy to visit with and an astute businessman. Condolences to the family.
Darv Hauff
Friend
December 10, 2020
Sharing your grief for both your Mother and this Father who cast such a wide shadow in whatever he endeavored. My thoughts are with you as I roll memories of Norm, the influencer of so many ag related ventures and adventures, through my mind. Sorry I cannot be with you to share memories.
DINA BUTCHER
Friend
December 10, 2020
Many memories we both have. My boss for years in the grocery store and Larry's boss for Weckerly Farms. I will miss playing the number game for morning coffee even tho he loved to stick me. His interest in family history brought me up to date,
his interest in helping me with honoring the veterans at the cemetary, so many memories to hang on to. God's peace to his family as they move on in a business he created. Blessings.
Karen and Larry Thompson
Family
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of your parents... keeping you in thought and prayers
Lisa Marcotte
December 10, 2020
I remember as a child, when we would sit in front of Norman in church and he would harmonize all the hymns. He had such an amazing voice. I would try to sing along with him, but he always put his own twist on it that made it sound so much better. He and Lou were beautiful people.
Kim Blotsky (Fike)
Friend
December 9, 2020
I’m praying for you in this time of loss
Pastor steve Behrens
Acquaintance
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 30 of 30 results