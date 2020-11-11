Norman Winkelman

Norman E. Winkelman was born Oct. 14, 1932, to Erlene (Young) and Norman A. Winkelman at their farm home west of Marion. He attended all twelve grades at Marion High School, graduating in 1950. He was on the Marion High School basketball team that took second in the State Class C basketball tournament in 1949 and was selected to the All-Tournament team.

Norman graduated from Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa in 1954. He sang in the college traveling choir and in the church choirs all four years. He graduated from Evangelical Theological Seminary, Naperville, Illinois, in 1957.

Norman married his high school sweetheart, DeLette Berg, on June 3, 1955, at First Lutheran Church in Valley City, with Rev. Marvin Scherbenske, pastor at the Marion Evangelical United Brethren Church, officiating. Together they served the following churches, all in North Dakota, beginning at EUB Churches of Bowbells-Coteau, 1957-61; Fargo Edgewood, 1961-68; and the United Methodist Churches of Bismarck Calvary, 1968-79; Wahpeton-Great Bend, 1979-87; and Jamestown St. Paul's, 1987-95, when he retired and they bought a townhouse in Jamestown. In retirement, he served six months in 1997 at Enderlin-Sheldon UM Churches and Montpelier Lutheran Church from 1997-2006. During his ministry, he served 20 years on the Dakota Conference Board of Pensions and was a trustee for many years. He served as a camp counselor from 1957-87. He always enjoyed working with the children and youth of the community, following their school and sports activities as well.

The Winkelmans were one of the families at the first Trail Ride Family Camp that was started by members of the Evangelical United Brethren Church. The annual camp was first held in the Medora area in 1967. In 1969, the camp relocated to the Little Missouri State Park near Killdeer where it continues to this day.

Norman was a longtime Kiwanis member and served as Division Lt. Governor two years. He also served on the McCoy Radio Ministries radio program on KSJB-AM for about two years beginning in 1992. He helped Mrs. McCoy during Rev. N.E. McCoy's illness and death, and served until Elmo and Arva Dell Tahran began operating the ministry.

Norman was taken by COVID on Nov. 6, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, DeLette; sons, Brent (Janice) Winkelman, Bismarck; Mark (Sue) Winkelman; Fargo; and daughter, Darcy (Chris) Beaver, Eden Prairie, Minn.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, John (Karen) Winkelman; sister, Teresa (Clayton) Scheaffer; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia, and her husband, Wilfred Weight; a nephew, Michael Weight; and a great-granddaughter Hannah Jane (Kramer) Braaten.

Arrangements are being handled through Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown. No prayer service or celebration of life service are planned at this time. At a later date when family and friends can safely gather, a graveside service will be held to bury Norman's ashes at Lakeview Cemetery, Marion. The graveside service will be officiated by Paster Jennifer McDonald, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Jamestown.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a contribution to your favorite charity in honor of Rev. Norman E. Winkelman.