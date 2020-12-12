Odelia Tischmak

Odelia (Tillie) Tischmak, 94, passed away December 11, 2020, at St Gabriel's Community, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. The Mass will be live streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home website on Odelia's obituary page. All attendees of the Mass are requested to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 14, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a private family Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

Tillie was born on June 11th, 1926 in Fallon, ND to John and Eleanor (Pfau) Frank. Their family moved to Freda, ND in 1929. Tillie graduated from St. Mary's High School in Bismarck, ND in 1944. She went on to teach elementary school for 5 years. She met Fidelis Tischmak in Raleigh, ND at a high school ball game. He proposed on June 11th, 1948 and they were married October 25th, 1948 at St. Lawrence in Flasher, ND. Tillie and Fidelis made their home west of Shields on his family farm where they raised dairy cows, farmed, and ranched while raising their 5 children. She was very active in the community. She was a Member of Shields Homemakers Club, the Flasher Quilting Club, Saint James Alter Society, Flasher American Legion Auxiliary, Flasher Lions Club, and the Shields Square Dancing Club. She enjoyed spending her spare time crafting, sewing, quilting, baking, and playing cards with family and friends. Her favorite past-time was playing BINGO!

Tillie will be deeply missed by: daughters- Janice (Thomas) Giese, Carson, ND and Sondra (Brent) Theurer, Mandan, ND. Sons- Ken Tischmak, Mandan, ND, Allen (Cindy) Tischmak, Mandan, ND, Bryan (Kay) Tischmak, Mandan, ND and sister-in-law Emily Rosenbaum, Oregon, Grandchildren: Travis (Gerri) Giese, Mandan, ND, Kellie (Daniel) Dixon, Bismarck, ND, Emmett (Kristina) Tischmak, Plymouth, MN, Terista Guthmiller, Harvey, ND, Jonathan (Isabella) Tischmak, Bismarck, ND, Grant Theurer, Mandan, ND, Marshall Tischmak, Mandan, ND, Shanley (Daniel) Peltier, Bismarck, ND, Katelyn (Dylan) McAlexander, Mandan, ND, Heather Tischmak, Omaha, NE, Garrett Tischmak, Mandan, ND, Michael Tischmak, Mandan, ND, and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: Fidelis Tischmak, infant daughter Marie Mary, her parents, her sisters: Rose Frank, Bertha (Nick) Schmidt, Angie (Paul) Mahrer. Brothers: Ralph (Ann) Frank, Richard (Mae) Frank, Ronald (Sharon) Frank

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

