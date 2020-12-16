Rev. Oliver Dewald

"Be faithful unto death and I will give you the crown of life" (Revelations 2:10). These words were permanently etched into Oliver's entire being at his Confirmation. Reverend Dewald, a faithful servant of God, born Sept. 7, 1935 (Eureka, SD), passed from this earthly life on Dec. 10, 2020 with family in attendance.

Oliver's early years, as a child of second-generation immigrant Germans from Russia, were marked by walking miles to the country school. A horse-drawn wagon and hot potatoes were greatly appreciated when snowing! He learned English at that school; during high school, he often lived in Ashley alone while his parents worked in Montana and his brother farmed the family homestead. Oliver's childhood hardships informed his adult work ethic, dedication, and perseverance. Oliver met some local Jews during his teenage years who enriched his Lutheran heritage, opening his mind to larger ideas. Oliver attended Wartburg College (Waverly, Iowa), exploring these larger ideas. During summers, he worked in northern Idaho (St. Joe National Forest), then enrolled in Wartburg Seminary (Dubuque, Iowa). Oliver and Rosalia (Kruger) were united in marriage on Sept. 21, 1958 in Iowa. His summer savings funded a year of training abroad (Neundettelsau, Germany (Augustana Seminary)) with Rosalia, his adored wife. Upon return, he finished his seminary internship (Mason City, Iowa), and was ordained as a Lutheran minister (July 30, 1961; Zion Lutheran Church, Ashley). Returning to North Dakota with his young family, he would spend the next 35 years serving parishes in Mercer, New Leipzig, Hazen, Linton, Hettinger, and New Town, delivering services in English and German and mentoring young pastors, while also bridging gaps between Lutherans and non-Lutherans. He especially loved working in New Town, on the Three Tribes reservation, reveling in the rich cultures living side by side, each enriched by the other. During these years he loved reading, researching his family genealogy, building his own electric car, refurbishing Studebakers, participating in Lions club and other community groups, and polishing his wit (e.g. "Well, I had to get up and answer the phone anyway," he said to a parishioner who apologized for calling in the middle of the night). Oliver especially loved music and listening to Native American flute. One knew Oliver was near, with his resonant baritone singing and melodic whistling prompting smiles in all, especially when it was in German!

After retirement, Oliver and Rosalia became active members of Wilton's Sunne Lutheran Church and Senior Center. Oliver also loved working with the Wilton Lions, advancing his pottery skills and becoming a beloved grandfather. When health needs escalated, he and Rosalia moved closer to family. In these latter years, his children grew closer, playing dominoes, watching TV documentaries, eating blueberries, and marveling at American Ninja Warrior feats together.

Oliver joins his wife of over 60 years (Rosalia), his parents (Frederick Dewald and Christina nee Pfeifle), his brother (Reuben), sister (died shortly after birth), and sister-in law (Irene Haro-Dewald) in death.

Oliver is survived by his children: Arlene (Mark), Daniel (Rina), Barbara (Jonathan), and Alan (Kelly) with his grandchildren: Mark, Oliver, and Patrick; Jessica, Eric, and Alexander; Sean and Benjamin; and Jaxon and Vegas.

Private graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Ashley. Face coverings are required. Rev. Paul Schauer and Bishop Craig Schweitzer will officiate. The service will be livestreamed and available at the Carlsen Funeral Home website under Oliver's obituary.

There will be a public celebration of life in July 2021 at Sunne Lutheran Church (Wilton).

Gifts in honor of Reverend Dewald may be given to Camp of the Cross (Garrison). A true legacy, however, is living and mentoring a life where God's grace permeates all daily activities, a life where a person is measured not on who they are or what religion they practice but what they can do for all...together.

Carlsen Funeral Home of Ashley have been entrusted with arrangements.