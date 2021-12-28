Ordean Haugen Jr.

Ordean W. Haugen Jr., 85, of Mandan, passed away Dec. 26, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck surrounded by his entire immediate family. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Mandan with Rev. Kevin Zellers officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Ordean was born Feb. 20, 1936, to Ordean Sr. and Maxine (Jackson) Haugen in Gilby and grew up on a farmstead 1 mile north of Honeyford on what became a Centennial Farm.

During his childhood and into his teens, he worked as a farmhand in the Gilby area while attending high school in Crookston, Minnesota. Unsure of his future Ordean enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and was honorably discharged June of 1961. He was extremely proud of his military service until the day he passed. He served in the medical field in Alabama and finished his military service at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, N.Y. He shared many stories of his time in the service and various experiences.

Following his military service, Ordean pursued a career as an electrician going to school at the ND State School of Science in Wahpeton. This is where he met his lifelong love and future wife, Corrine Priebe. After graduating they got married in 1965 and moved across Minnesota and North Dakota as he worked various large construction projects. They were married for over 50 years, until Corrine's passing in 2018. In 1974, they settled in Mandan and it became their forever home. Ordean was a proud member of the IBEW electrical union for 36 years until he retired. During his time, he gained many lifelong friends.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, a true friend of the outdoors and nature. The annual deer hunts in the badlands were his favorite time of the year where he was out with the guys being guys. He ensured that everyone learned safety and care for the land and animals. He was a natural conservationist at heart and he and Corrine would often go for evening drives just to see and count deer in nature.

His life was blessed with many friends at Messiah Lutheran Church where he was a member for over 45 years. Along with those friends he and Corrine had some very special travel buddies in his sister Kay and her husband Jake. They loved their adventures together and just spending time visiting. He also loved to attend the annual Priebe family gathering every August for the past 20 years.

Ordean's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Sunset Prospera where he spent the last three months of his life. He loved the staff and always complimented how nice they were to him.

Ordean is survived and deeply missed by his two sons, David Haugen, and Darren (Debra) Haugen, all of Mandan; his daughter, Sharon Haugen, Wahpeton. Also, his much loved and adored sister, Kay Jacobsen (Jake), Moorhead, Minn. He also was a proud grandfather of Dominic (Savannah) Haugen, Dayton Haugen, and BreAnna Haugen, her fiance Sebastian Schroeder.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two sisters, Darlene Rutherford and Cheryl Johnson.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.