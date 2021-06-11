Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Orpha Stancel
FUNERAL HOME
Bephke-Nelson Funeral Home
101 1St Ave E
Drake, ND

Orpha Stancel

Orpha Stancel, 98, passed away June 9 in Williston. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Drake. Burial will be in the Drake City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Home, Drake.

Orpha was born in rural Kief on July 2, 1922, to Edward and Margaret (Schlickenmeyer) Schmidt. The family moved to Drake when she was 5 years old and resided there through the depression years until 1939 when they moved to Williston. Orpha graduated from Williston High School in 1940. Following graduation, she moved back to Drake where she worked as a telephone operator. She met her future husband, George Stancel, at a dance that year. With the onset of WWII she moved to Detroit in 1942 to work in a defense plant making machined airplane parts and in 1944 she moved to Seattle to work for the Railway Express Agency. After the war she returned to Williston and worked at Heddrick's clothing store until her marriage to George in 1948. They lived in several towns during his employment with the Soo Line Railroad, finally moving back to Drake in 1958 where they lived until 2013. Orpha was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Drake, was active in its women's organization, Sunday school, and the church council. She also served on the Drake Park Board and was a longtime member of the American Legion and VFW auxiliaries. Orpha was a wonderful wife, a devoted mother and a loyal friend. She had a wry sense of humor and was warm and welcoming to all.

Her survivors include her sons Steven of West Linn, Ore., and Robert of Williston; four grandsons Christopher, Bradley, Jeremy, and Michael; a granddaughter Jessica and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband George, her sisters Violet and Delores, and her brother Lyle.

Memorial preferred to the Drake City Cemetery or the donor's choice.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Drake, ND
Jun
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Drake, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bephke-Nelson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bephke-Nelson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
On behalf of the Vincent our thoughts and prayers are with smitty's family My mom Helen were good friends with your mom. We stayed at your home above the train station
Merrie Vincent
January 17, 2022
Sorry for your loss she was a good friend had many good laughs and fun times in Drake she was a very good person
Tillie Bell
Friend
June 20, 2021
One of my favorite people ever. Always knew my name. Always sweet to me. I would say love you Orpha and after a pause she would say I kinda love you too. Will miss you.
Sandi Gunderson
Friend
June 18, 2021
Orpha was such a wonderful lady. I also think of her as one of the pillars of the church-Trinity Lutheran.
Donna Blumhagen-Linnertz
Friend
June 12, 2021
Orpha was a very kind and caring lady, she always asked about our Mother and Daughter, when she saw us at Church. she will be missed by all who knew her
Arlo and Karen Blumhagen
Friend
June 12, 2021
Condolences to all of Orpha's family. She was truly one of a kind, a very remarkable person. Anyone who knew her was blessed to be her friend. If there was any kindness she could do, she did it. Orpha was a gem.
Helen Rieniets and Deb Ziegler
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results