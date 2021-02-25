Menu
Orville Speten
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Orville Speten

Orville V. Speten, 101, Wilton, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 22, 2021. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bismarck Funeral Home. A private family service will be held Saturday at Sunne Lutheran Church. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home and Sunne Lutheran Facebook pages.

Orville was born on a farmstead east of Wilton on Nov. 23, 1919 to Henry H. and Hannah (Backman) Speten. He was the last living sibling of 13 children. He attended rural school of Ecklund #4 and moved into Wilton in 1945. He has been a Wilton resident all his life.

On Nov. 18, 1943, Orville married the love of his life Iva Luey at First Lutheran Church in Bismarck. They were blessed with seven children. Orville and his brother owned Speten's Fairway until Jan. 1, 1974 when he sold his share and started farming fulltime. He "retired" at the age of 65 but what farmer really retires!

Orville was dedicated to the community of Wilton. He served as Sunne Lutheran Church treasurer, Wilton Fire Department secretary/treasurer and fire chief, Wilton City Commissioner, president of Get Together Club, Director of Farm Bureau, and a lifetime member of the Elks Club. Orville took pride in knowing he was the longest living resident of Wilton. He was also the longest living baptized member of Sunne Lutheran Church in which his grandfather helped build. Orville was an avid bowler and bowled a perfect 300 game in Wing on March 8, 1962. He bowled 17 strikes in a row that day. He lived life to the fullest with the motto "Use It or Lose It." Music was a big part of Orville's life. He couldn't read a note, but he entertained his family as well as many others throughout the community with his musical talents including the keyboard, guitar and harmonica, and accordion. In 2015, he was featured in Cliff Naylor's Off the Beaten Path where he was known as the Piano Man.

Orville will be deeply missed by his three sons and three daughters: Jim (Donna) Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, Karen (Erv) Mund, Bismarck, Gary (Kathy) Speten, Wilton, Carol Joersz, Mandan, Lynette (Scott) Clausen, Wilton, Rod Speten, Wilton. 12 grandchildren: Chris (Renae), David (Julia), Alison, Jenni (Doug), Angela, Bob (Tara), Kayla, Nathan (Hayley), Troy (Emily), Kari (Dustin), Dave (Sarah), Rachel (Nathan); and 26 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Iva, of 69 years, one infant son Joel, his parents, and 12 siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sunne Cemetery Fund, PO Box 217 Wilton, ND 58579

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
As a child I was impressed by his kindness whenever we were in the store or elsewhere. He truly was a caring person. My dad loved to visit with him and his brother and I was amazed they allowed him to be around just visiting with people. Wonderful family.
Karen (Krein) & Craig Wood
Friend
February 19, 2022
Praying for you in your loss. My brother Kenneth Krein loved him and enjoyed working as a teen in the store. As a child I always enjoyed going into the store and he and his brother were always so kind to us
Karen (Krein) Wood
March 15, 2021
Rest in peace, great-uncle Orville.
Suzie Johnson Salinas
February 27, 2021
I remember Orville and the grocery store. My parents, Bernard and Ada Hall used to shop there. I have fond memories of the Speten family and of Wilton.
Lorraine Hall Keith
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Fond memories of shopping in Wilton on Saturdays at the corner store. He will be missed.
Carla Diede Oelke
February 25, 2021
Quite a man my father spoke often of him , my dad was Oliver Knudson from the regan area. rest in peace.
Duane Knudson
February 25, 2021
Thinking of you Gary...Appears your Father had a long and interesting life...Prayers to your Family.
Paul Hillius
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results