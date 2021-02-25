Orville Speten

Orville V. Speten, 101, Wilton, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 22, 2021. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bismarck Funeral Home. A private family service will be held Saturday at Sunne Lutheran Church. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home and Sunne Lutheran Facebook pages.

Orville was born on a farmstead east of Wilton on Nov. 23, 1919 to Henry H. and Hannah (Backman) Speten. He was the last living sibling of 13 children. He attended rural school of Ecklund #4 and moved into Wilton in 1945. He has been a Wilton resident all his life.

On Nov. 18, 1943, Orville married the love of his life Iva Luey at First Lutheran Church in Bismarck. They were blessed with seven children. Orville and his brother owned Speten's Fairway until Jan. 1, 1974 when he sold his share and started farming fulltime. He "retired" at the age of 65 but what farmer really retires!

Orville was dedicated to the community of Wilton. He served as Sunne Lutheran Church treasurer, Wilton Fire Department secretary/treasurer and fire chief, Wilton City Commissioner, president of Get Together Club, Director of Farm Bureau, and a lifetime member of the Elks Club. Orville took pride in knowing he was the longest living resident of Wilton. He was also the longest living baptized member of Sunne Lutheran Church in which his grandfather helped build. Orville was an avid bowler and bowled a perfect 300 game in Wing on March 8, 1962. He bowled 17 strikes in a row that day. He lived life to the fullest with the motto "Use It or Lose It." Music was a big part of Orville's life. He couldn't read a note, but he entertained his family as well as many others throughout the community with his musical talents including the keyboard, guitar and harmonica, and accordion. In 2015, he was featured in Cliff Naylor's Off the Beaten Path where he was known as the Piano Man.

Orville will be deeply missed by his three sons and three daughters: Jim (Donna) Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, Karen (Erv) Mund, Bismarck, Gary (Kathy) Speten, Wilton, Carol Joersz, Mandan, Lynette (Scott) Clausen, Wilton, Rod Speten, Wilton. 12 grandchildren: Chris (Renae), David (Julia), Alison, Jenni (Doug), Angela, Bob (Tara), Kayla, Nathan (Hayley), Troy (Emily), Kari (Dustin), Dave (Sarah), Rachel (Nathan); and 26 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Iva, of 69 years, one infant son Joel, his parents, and 12 siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sunne Cemetery Fund, PO Box 217 Wilton, ND 58579

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.