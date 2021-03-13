Pat Johner

Pat Johner, 78, of Costa Mesa, California, passed away Feb. 25, 2021, in Long Beach, California, of lung cancer.

Pat was born in Mandan in 1942. He graduated from Mandan High School in 1961 and received a bachelor of science degree in secondary education from Dickinson State University in Dickinson, N.D., in 1966. Pat loved sports and participated in basketball, football and track in high school and football and track in college. He was state champion in high hurdles his senior year of high school. In 2007, he was inducted into the Dickinson State University Athletic Hall of Fame for Athletic Achievement.

Pat is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty (Anderson); daughter Tracy Bourke, son-in-law Tim Bourke; son Matt Johner, daughter-in-law Claudia Johner; grandsons JT Bourke and Gabe Johner; granddaughter Ava Johner; brother Bill Johner; and many nieces and nephews.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Magdalyn Johner; brother Mike Johner; and sisters Marlene Howard and Jeannie Ulrich.

Pat spent the majority of his career in the hospital industry, initially working for ServiceMaster in its hospital division, managing departments in hospitals in St. Louis, Mo., Colorado Springs, Colo., and eventually in Long Beach, Ca. He finished his 12-year career with ServiceMaster as division manager for the western United States region. He then went on to work for Long Beach Memorial Medical Center for the next 26 years as vice president, retiring in 2008. He took great pride knowing he had a significant hand in helping to grow the facility into one of "America's Best Hospitals." Quite fittingly, his final moments were spent at his "home away from home" as he passed at Long Beach Memorial.

Pat loved many things -- his family, friends, pets, gardening, traveling, sports, photography, gambling, Long Beach Memorial, and especially music. He loved sitting for hours at his computer making iTunes playlists and sitting out in his outdoor living room/patio listening to music (loudly!) surrounded by his beautiful flowers with his Labradoodle "Ruby" nearby.

Pat and Betty had many "couple friends" who walked, ran and played their way through life. The children of many of these friends were of similar age, so it was one great big extended family. Once Friday afternoon arrived each week, the fun began. They all gathered together spending many a weekend barbecuing, playing cards, playing tennis, hanging out at the pool, hitting the southern California beaches. Pat loved to take family vacations and often some of Tracy and Matt's friends were invited to join them for the fun, whether it was the desert or the mountains or elsewhere. There were lots of trips to the Colorado River for camping, houseboating, water-skiing and ski-dooing and to the local mountains to go tobogganing and snow skiing. In retirement, Pat and Betty were frequent visitors at the many casinos nearby and Pat was pretty darn lucky at the slots. He loved travelling to the Colorado Rocky Mountains and out to the Denver area to see Tracy, Tim and JT -- watching his grandson JT play baseball as much as he could. Pat loved that Tim was so encouraging with JT when he was so young, helping him try a wide range of sporting activities -- including basketball, football, cross country and lacrosse -- before settling on baseball. During the fall season, Pat loved watching college football, but especially the years when Matt was playing football at the University of Kansas -- when the family traveled almost every Saturday in the fall back to the Midwest to the Big 12 games, supporting Matt and his teammates at KU (Rock Chalk!). Tracy went to college locally at UCLA, and Pat loved taking her back up to UCLA whenever she spent weekends at home, driving her up to Westwood and then coming all the way back down to Long Beach to work (traffic wasn't as bad back in the '80s). It was great quality father/daughter time. He loved Claudia like his own daughter and they had a very special relationship. He even grew to love soccer after watching Claudia play at UCI and especially enjoyed cheering on Ava and Gabe these past several years at their soccer games. Nothing brought him more joy than watching his grandchildren do what they loved to do. Betty was the love of his life and he loved spending time with her (unless it was in the car -- backseat driver issues). He loved photography and took lots of photos in all the wonderful places they visited, whether cruises to the Panama Canal, Alaska, or Mexico or even if they were just at a local beach, in a beautiful garden or in their own backyard. The grandchildren love to repeat how Pat called for Betty... "BBBBBEEEEETTTTTTTTTYYYY" in a deep bellowing voice. He wanted her by his side.

Pat will be greatly missed by the many who loved him dearly. He was laid to rest March 12, 2021, at Harbor Lawn -- Mt. Olive Cemetery, Costa Mesa, California.