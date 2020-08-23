Menu
Patricia and William Clairmont

A Mass of Christian burial for Patricia and William "Bill" Clairmont, Bismarck, will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available at https:cathedralparish.com.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 6 p.m. A prayer service livestream will be available at http:ww.parkwayfuneral.com.

Burial will be held at the St. Mary's Cemetery.


